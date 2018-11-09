Retired soldier becomes prey of bank fraud

Kalabagh

A retired soldier of the Pakistan Army falls latest prey to the fraudulent bank transaction as Rs281,000 vanished from his bank account in area of Kalabagh in Punjab province.

Retired army man, Awal Munir, a resident of Kach Tandar Khel, was deprived of his funds deposited in his bank account.

As per the details, Mr. Munir’s funds were transferred in no time, soon after he provided details about his bank account to a man, who pretended to be calling from the Bank for the investigation purpose.

In the latest row of the bank fraudulent transactions, many account holders from a scientist to a pensioner, have been deprived of their money, so far while the authorities concerned failed to burst the route cause behind it.

In a similar type of scam, yesterday, a pensioner was deprived of Rs 100,000 from two of his bank accounts in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp