Retired police officials honoured

Rawalpindi

City police department Saturday hosted a farewell party in the honour of several police officers who got retirement after reaching the age of superannuation. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation, Muhammad Bin Ashraf was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the SSP operation said that police was a sacred profession as policemen sacrificed their lives to protect the lives, honour, and properties of the people.

He said that if policemen would serve people with honest and dedication by providing them timely justice, this exercise would be considered equal to worship.

“Our basic job is to serve people irrespective of their social status. We must help the deserving community and we should leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits to justice,” Ashraf said.

He also paid tributes to the retired policemen by highlighting their efforts, they made for the betterment of the police department.—APP