Retired Inspectors Generals of Police Conference to be held next month

The 4th Retired Inspectors Generals of Police Conference would be held in the last week of March said President of the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) Iftikhar Rashid.

In a meeting chaired by Iftikhar Rashid President of the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) it was decided that the theme of this Conference will be related to Police reforms in the context of future imperatives of policing in Pakistan.

Selected officers will be making brief presentations, followed by open discussion, a press release said. The meeting was being held by AFIGP in collaboration with International Crime Investigation Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and a few other related Agencies.

All arrangements were reviewed during this meeting and tasks were assigned to various units/officers. The primary purpose of this conference is to evolve a strategy and mechanism in order to equip and enable Police to meet future challenges professionally.

It may be worthwhile to mention here that AFIGP Chapters have also been set up in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. The chapter in Sindh will also look after the affairs of Balochistan province. —APP

