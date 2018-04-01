Retired IGPs’ conference supports standardization of police law

Staff Reporter

The 4th one-day Retired Inspectors General of Police conference was held on Saturday in Islamabad, hosted by Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP). The theme of the Conference was “Future of Police Reforms in Pakistan”. It was attended by more than 100 Retired Inspectors General of Police, serving inspectors general of police besides a galaxy of local and foreign distinguished guests. Former IGP Mr. Dilshad Najmuddin PSP was the chief guest.

Presentations were made on the subjects of “How to enforce rule of Law” by Asad Jahangir, “Need to rethink policing” by Tariq Masood Khosa, “Community policing” by Taimor Ali Khan”; “Coordination / Cooperation among police leadership” by Akhlaq Ullah Tarar. Mr. Saud Mirza, Former DG FIA gave a presentation on “Police Heritage: Sindh Police Museum”. The conference passed the resolution of supporting a police and criminal justice system reforms process by establishment of independent oversight and complaint redressal mechanism and standardization of the police law. They also resolved that organic laws of police require standardization and uniformity within the constitutional and legal framework in order to establish structural institutional requirements of the 21st century.