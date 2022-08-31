Retired Govt employees, veterans hold protest to demand pensions

Some retired government workers and veterans who claim to have not been paid pensions held protests in Kabul on Monday.

The retirees said they have not received their pensions this year or last year.

““From this we pay our house rent … but after the Islamic Emirate took over, they cut our retirement salary, they didn’t pay our salary since last year and also now this year.

Why do they do this to us?” asked Hafizah, a retired woman.

Retirees said they face economic challenges and they need retirement pensions to support their families.

The Ministry of Finance said they sent their final plan for pensions to the Council of Ministers, and after the approval of this plan pensions will be paid.

“There were some challenges, and we solved them and made a plan with the cooperation of the Science Academy and sent it to the council of ministers and they will discuss that today, and after the approval of that plan we will start to pay pensioners,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman for the finance ministry.

According to the Ministry of Finance, four billion Afghani is allocated in the budget for retirement salaries and retirees will receive their salaries from the bank.