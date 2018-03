Around 7500 retired Christian employees will get their pension today, three days before the Easter.

Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, said that Rs. 90.90 million in terms of pension for the Christian pensioners have been released and retired employees can get their pension from theirs respective banks on Thursday, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. The Mayor said that paying pension to Christian employees aims to double their Easter happiness.—APP

