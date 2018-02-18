Resumption of Russian flights to Cairo postponed

Cairo

Officials at Cairo’s International Airport were informed Friday by Aeroflot, the Russian national carrier, that the resumption of Russian flights to Egypt will be postponed till the end of February.

A report by the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper said a memo from Aeroflot stated that flights will be postponed for another week citing “necessary permits.”

“Aeroflot is currently waiting on security approvals and necessary permits to resume flights to Cairo from Russian authorities,” the memo read, as quoted by Al-Ahram.

Recent reports said flights were going to resume during the first week of February as per an aviation security agreement between both countries.

However, Russia's Domodedovo Airport postponed the scheduled flights for a second time, pushing it further to Feb. 27.