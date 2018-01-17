Result of writing skills test declared

Staff Reporter

As many as 1685 candidates have been declared passed in AFC whereas 1195 candidates have been awarded permanent credits and 788 candidates have been declared passed in Writing Skills Test held by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

ICAP has announced these results of Assessment of Fundamental Competencies (AFC) Examination, Writing Skills Test (PCSC-1), winter 2017 which were held in December 2017. ICAP has also awarded Merit Certificates for outstanding performances in the AFC Examination.