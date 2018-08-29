Resue-1122 provides emergency service to 1,066 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service, commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided emergency services to1,066 victims of 962 accidents in the province during the past 24 hours. The statistics show that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore with 226 victims, 86 in Faisalabad with 106 injured and 84 in Multan with 95 victims.

According to the data, 776 motorbikes, 125 auto-rickshaws, 88 motorcars, 43 vans, seven passenger buses, 21 trucks and 93 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these traffic accidents.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp