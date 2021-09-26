Restrictions on Umrah pilgrims to be lifted soon: Qadri

Our Correspondent Peshawar

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that restrictions for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims would be lifted in the next two to three weeks.

Inaugurating a new building for Hajj pilgrims at Haji Camp phase 7 in Peshawar, the minister said Covid-related restrictions are easing globally and soon restrictions for Umrah pilgrims would be relaxed.He said that the new building for the pilgrims would help in facilitating them under one roof.

“Besides teaching courses and classes for Hajj pilgrims, the facility will also offer verification of required documents and Covid vaccination under one roof,” he said.