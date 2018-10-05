Restrictions on non-filers

THE National Assembly, on Wednesday, passed supplementary budget for current financial year, which, among other things, envisages re-imposition of restrictions originally proposed by PML (N) government during presentation of the budget barring non-filers to purchase property or vehicles. Finance Minister Asad Omar, while introducing supplementary budgetary proposals, had suggested abolition of the restrictions but after discussions in two houses he agreed to re-impose them with three exemptions.

As the restriction would mean difficulties for all those who want to purchase property or vehicle but are not filers, the move is expected to force them to become a filer and pay their taxes. The original blanket restriction would have been unjustified and therefore, the government deserves credit for understanding ground realities and exempting Overseas Pakistanis, those inheriting property and purchasing two-wheelers upto 200 CC. Anyhow, now the government is equipped with legal powers to take action against violators yet this would require strengthening of both mechanism and manpower capacity of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). It is hoped that the reforms package being prepared by relevant task force would take care of this and other related issues. In the revised budget, the development expenditure has been curtailed yet Finance Minister claiming that this would be more than what was spent during last year.

We have been emphasising in these columns that public sector projects and programmes help a lot in stimulating economy and creating employment opportunities. Cutting development budget and slowing down CPEC projects would definitely impact upon economic growth and it is to be seen what the government would do to fulfil its commitment of creating more employment opportunities and addressing poverty. Similarly, the government has so far done nothing except criticising past governments for a continuous surge in the circular debt, which shows the authorities are clueless what to do to overcome the problem. Previous government was pursuing a policy of penalising areas of excessive electricity theft and losses by way of increased load-shedding but the incumbent government has abandoned this policy on political considerations, which would also encourage people to continue with power theft and non-payment of their electricity dues. The authorities need to adopt a wholesome approach to address this grave problem.

