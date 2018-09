Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, restrictions will be imposed in various parts of Srinagar tomorrow to prevent Muharram processions.

As per police handout restriction will be imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gunj, Batamaloo, Shergari, Kothibagh, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma, and Kral Khud police stations.

The Muharram procession used to pass through these areas, but have been banned by the puppet authorities since 1989.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp