Restrictions in IOK ahead of Eid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, in total disrespect to the Muslim holy festival, Eidul Adha, Indian authorities have imposed strict restriction in the name of security creating hurdles in free movement of people in Srinagar and other parts of the territory.

A top government official, wishing not to be named, told media in Srinagar that Police and administration in all the districts had been asked to make sure that restrictions were well in place. “DCs, SSPs have also been directed to monitor the situation very closely,” he added.

A senior police official while rejecting possibility of the release of political prisoners said it was outside the domain of police to release any prisoner. “No such decision has been taken since we have to adhere to the court orders before releasing any prisoner,” he added.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp