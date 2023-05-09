Restrictions further toughened after top-level ‘security’ meeting

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-led Indian regime has further intensified restrictions coupled with crackdown operations and raids in the name of security for the proposed G20 meeting in Srinagar.

The decision to intensify restrictions and deploy more troops in the occupied territory was taken at a top-level ‘se-curity’ meeting chaired by Indian Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in Srinagar and attended by top officials from India and the occupied territory.

The meeting discussed in detail arrangements for the upcoming G-20 events and volatile situation in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

A senior official from the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the media over phone from New Delhi that top officials from police including Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, ADGP’s of Kashmir and Jammu, Vijay Kumar and Mukesh Singh, GoC’s of 15 and 16 Corps, IGPs of CRPF and BSF, besides officers from the various intelligence agencies also participated in the meeting.

The official said the meeting discussed and gave final touches to the ‘security’ arrangements for the G-20 events slated for May 22-24 in Srinagar.

As per the so-called security plan, lakes and rivers have been handed over to the military unit Marine Commandos (MARCOS) while National Security Guard (NSG) along with the special operation group (SoG) have been de-ployed for fool-proof security cover for the G-20 events that are supposed to be held on the banks of famous Dal Lake, in Srinagar.—KMS