Restrictions back in capital to counter 4th wave of Covid-19

Vaccination centres to remain open seven days a week

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad District Health Department has declared seven vaccination centres to provide services throughout the week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Earlier these centres remained closed down on Sunday.

According to a circular issued by a Deputy Secretary of the Health Ministry, seven vaccination centres— Mass Vaccination Centre, F-9 Park; the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences; Federal Government Polyclinic; Capital Development Authority Hospital; Vaccination Centre Tarlai and Vaccination Centre Shah Allah Ditta—have been declared to remain open all seven days of the week to administer jabs to the public from 8 in the morning till 8 in the evening.

District Health Officer of Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia said the step has been taken in view of the fourth wave of COVID-19 as Delta variant of Covid-19 is spreading fast in the country.

Islamabad, he said reported 332 new cases of Covid-19 against 3,953 tests. The positivity rate in the federal capital thus remained 8.40 per cent.

Dr Zia quoted the CDC report that Delta is as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration meanwhile re-imposed restrictions in the federal capital to check and control the fast spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 in the district.

According to the new restrictions, Saturday and Sunday will be closed days in the ICT and there shall be a complete ban on all activities including commercial activities during the two days.

Deputy Commissioner in a tweet shared the circular according to which cinemas and shrines will remain closed and the closing time for markets will be 8 p.m.

Public transport is allowed to resume service with 50 per cent passengers. Similarly, offices too have been directed to call 50 per cent staff.

The notification further says that all indoor functions or weddings have been banned and all contact sports , pools and other functions where people are under risk to come in close contact with one another have been closed.

Public parks, however, will remain open under strict Covid-19 SOPs. Likewise, gyms and indoor courts (tennis, badminton, squash) shall be allowed to open only for vaccinated individuals.