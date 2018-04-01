Restored peace, returned int’l cricket in Karachi: CM Murad Shah

KARACHI : Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after restoration of law and order international events have started taking place in the metropolis city and foreign investment is also pouring in.

The Chief Minister was talking to Ambassador Alice Well, Senior Bureau Official in Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Affairs, USA. Acting Consul General of USA Mr. John Warner, Acting Deputy Consul General in Karachi Mr. Adam Zerbinopoulos, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohial Rajput and others attended the meeting.

Murad Ali Shah said that the law and order situation in Karachi was unsatisfactory from last many year and it was further augmented with terrorist activities. The government worked out a detail plan and with the political will and support of the people of Karachi the city has been cleansed from terrorists, mafias and outlaws through a vigorous targeted operation, he added.

The Chief Minister said that now the glories of the city are returning. “International cricket has returned and before it major events like sermons of Syedna Mufadil Saifuddin, visit of Prince Aga Karim had also taken place peacefully,” he said.

CM Murad Ali Shah and the visiting diplomat agreed to work together in non-formal education. The Sindh Education Foundation is regulating non formal education and trying to reach the areas where proper schools do not exist. The Chief Minister said that he has given special focus to the development infrastructure from Karachi to Kashmore and Tharparkar. Special attention has been given to education and health sector. The schools built by USAID are being launched as English medium schools.

The Chief Minister told the visiting guest that around water supply line has been laid in 200 villages of Tharparkar, particularly those located in the far-flung area and very soon they would be supplied water. “We have also installed RO plants there and they are functioning and providing water but some of them have capacity issues,” he said.

Matters of investment in alternate energy were also discussed during the meeting. Murad Ali Shah said that there were huge wind and solar energy corridors in Sindh from where energy is being produced but still there were ample investment opportunities in there.

The Chief Minister said that the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) is a very good gift of Americans to the people of Sindh. “We are further improving it with best doctors, technical staff and services,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government was also putting its best efforts to provide clean water to the people of Sindh. There is dire need of some de-Salination plants in Karachi and his government was working on a plan to install such plants so that drinking water issues could be solved.

The visiting guest congratulated the chief minister on holding PSL final match and now Pakistan-West Indies cricket series is taking place. This is the manifestation of the government’s commitment to make this megalopolis city a seat of prosperity, entertainment and learning.

The Chief Minister presented traditional gifts of Ajrak, khes and Sindhi cap to the visiting guests.

Orignally published by INP