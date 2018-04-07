Restoration of peace praised

Pakistan’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai has quite rightly appreciated prevailing law and order and emphatically said that her return confirms peace has been completely restored in the country. In her interview with a news agency, Malala said this has been made possible with the sincere, determined and committed efforts of the security forces and great sacrifices of the citizens, her return to Pakistan is in fact a success of the motherland’s war against terrorism. She duly praised the role the government and the Pakistan Army in restoration of peace, her dream of returning to Pakistan has been fulfilled due to the sincere efforts of the govt and army, now she can tell the whole world with great confidence there is complete peace in her country and her returning home is ample proof of this and now people can go to Swat, or anywhere.

According to media , Malala has appreciated government’s completion of constitutional tenure hoping next democratically elected government will also complete its term, there is great responsibility on the shoulders of politicians to include the actual problems of the people in their parties manifestoes as the elections are due to be held after a couple of months from now and suggested they should focus on issues like improving the education and health standards in the country as well as also focusing on girl education and let girls decide their future as this will not only benefit the girl and her family but also the entire country on the whole.

Political leaders and their parties bracing for the fast approaching general election will hopefully duly appreciate the appeal earnestly made by the young daughter of the motherland and not only lay greater focus on girl education but also avoid using harsh language against the opponents in her favour.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

