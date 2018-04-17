Restoration of Bahawalpur Province issue will be discussed soon: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif addressed the workers convention held Monday at Bahawalpur through video link from Lahore.

He said that due to inclement weather today, his aeroplane could not land at Bahawalpur and despite his repeated insistences; pilots said that they could not fly to Bahawalpur in such weather conditions. Today, I have to come to you to discuss important issues and to exchange advices. However, it could not be made possible due to inclement weather, for which, I beg your pardon. I shall be there soon to meet personally and to discuss the matters in detail. You will also be consulted with regard to the restoration of Bahawalpur province, he said.

The Chief Minister said that he is thankful to office-bearers and party workers who have organized such a wonderful workers convention at Bahawalpur. He said tat southern Punjab has always been given priority in health, education, infrastructure, transport and other sectors. The people of Bahawalpur have honoured the PML-N with their tremendous trust and their love and affection towards the party is unprecedented.

This passion of love and affection is not one-way as PML-N leadership also loves the people of Bahawalpur. He said that Punjab government has spent a huge amount of Rs.70 billion for the development of Bahawalpur district during the short span of last nine years.

He said that around Rs.50 billion have been spent for the development and prosperity of Bahawalpur district during the last five years.

Shahbaz Sharif said that people of Bahawalpur have played unforgettable role in the creation of Pakistan and also proactively performed their role in economic activities to boost the national development process.

He said that PML-N government has moved the country towards stability and Pakistan is successfully moving from instability to peace, poverty to prosperity and from darkness to illumination.

The PML-N government has sincerely strived for national development and prosperity, he concluded. During his address, workers continued to chant ‘Long Live Shahbaz Sharif.’

Senator Saud Majeed, Federal State Minister Baleegh-ur-Rehman, Provincial Ministers Malik Iqbal Channar, Ch. Muhammad Shafiq, Ch. Muhammad Naeem Bhaba, Members of the Parliament including Ali Hassan Gillani, Qazi Adnan Farid, Khalid Mehmood Warran, Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Haseena Naz, Shoaib Awaisi, Afzal Gul, Khalid Mehmood Jajja, Abdul Aleem Shah, along with a large number of office-bearers and workers of PML-N, attended the meeting.