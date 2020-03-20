Rest houses converted into quarantine centers as 842 pilgrims reach DI Khan Clergy extends all out support to Govt in handling issue KP apex committee takes stock of situation.

TARIQ SAEED

PESHAWAR While around 85 more pilgrims arrived in DI Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Taftan border on Friday, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the closure of all government rest houses and guest houses at tourist spots across the province in order to convert them into quarantine centers. In continuation of the measures being taken for the effective control of Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered that all the government owned rest houses in tourists areas shall stand placed at the disposal of Health Department for the utilization through the respective district administration for the purpose of quarantine and isolation center of Corona suspected individuals on need basis. The Provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department has issued a notification to this effect. In another important step regarding the corona virus, the Chief Minister has set up a 24/7 Emergency Control Room at Chief Minis ter Secretariat, Peshawar. The purpose of the establishment of the control room is to coordinate all kinds of activities and emergencies regarding coronavirus pandemic and to collect real time information to update the Chief Minister about the latest situation. Based on the real time information the Chief Minister will issue necessary directives and instructions to the relevant departments for prompt and timely response. Principal Staff of the Chief Minister will work as focal person of the control room.. Ministry of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been handed the charge of the empty guest houses and rest houses to keep probable patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus seeking recommended isolation. Some 842 more pilgrims arrived in DI Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Taftan border on Friday. According to reports 201 pilgrims hailed from Gilgit Baltistan, while 241 are residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. All pilgrims have been placed at a quarantine center in DI Khan and will be cleared after going through the screening process and PCR test. In the meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minster for Information Ajmal Wazir ha said that the government, medics and clergy was on the same page in dealing with the Corona Virus pandemic in the province. Ajmal Wazir who addressed a news conference on Friday afternoon flanked by top Ulemas of the province said the religious scholars agreed that under the given circumstances everybody was supposed to adhere to the advice and opinions of the medical professionals. The religious leaders on the occasion stressed for the need f social distancing which they said was as per the teachings of Islam. On other hand the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee in its special meeting regarding COVID-19 held here Friday took various important decisions related to prevention and spread of corona pandemic in the province. The meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and attended by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Corp Commander Peshawar Lt: Gen Nauman Mehmood decided to take Civil & Military joint efforts & steps to prevent and curb corona pandemic. The meeting noted that all civil and military institutions are fully alert to deal with any emergency in coming days and agreed that masses would be sensitized to adopt precautionary measures to avert the spread of the disease. The administrative heads of Relief and Health departments briefed the apex committee regarding preventive measures. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor sought the masses cooperation and said corona was a pandemic that has affected the whole world. He asked people to avoid unnecessary travelling and gatherings. On the occasion the Governor and Chief Minister and other members of the committee did not shake hand nor hugged as part of preventive measures.