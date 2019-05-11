Islamabad

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Saturday has said the previous governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have given nothing to masses except poverty. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was aiming to turn the country into a welfare state and improving the lot of the poor under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan, she said while speaking to private news channel.

She criticized that PML-N government had failed to deliver due to its wrong policies and no project was proved beneficial to the people in Punjab. To a question, she said that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Usman Buzdar was a bold and confident and he would perform better than previous government. Replying another question, minister said that the PTI government was availing the IMF package due to 10 years long wrong policies of the previous governments of PML-N and PPP.—APP