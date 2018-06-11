Respect your parents

I would express my views through column of your esteemed newspaper never to ignore your parents. The Quran has made it compulsory for the child to treat his parents with all the goodness. Our parents are the one who have been with us through almost everything in our lives. Our mother carries us for nine months before we are born and look after us for at least many years afterwards. Our parents take care for us, teach us, help us and provide for us financially and academically. Without them we are nothing.

Unfortunately, many people do not treat their parents in the manner they deserve. Teenage fight with parents on extremely trivial topics is quite common. Other young people ignore their parents, rather spending their time with friends and on social media. Allah has commanded us to treat our parents with all the respect, no matter how bad is the situation. Appreciate your parents you never know what sacrifice they went through for you.

AREEBA NAEEM

Karachi.

