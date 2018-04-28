Almost every government in Pakistan claimed to be the real representative of emotions and wishes of the nation, but this has never been the case. Every government bagged votes with the same motto but could not represent their feelings in the corridors of power. The present government is no different. In spite of all that, it is demanding to give respect to vote.

In every enlightened society, voters and their votes are given due reverence by every incumbent government. This happens through the provision of necessary facilities to the masses. Every Pakistani is under the debt of more than 130,000 rupees. Around 25 million children are still out of school. International image of the country once again has been tarnished. Amid this, who is going to respect vote and then voters?

JUNAID ALI MALIK

Lahore

