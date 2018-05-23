‘Respect to vote’ slogan getting popularity

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

The slogan of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif ‘Pay respect to vote’ is widely getting appraisal from the general public, this was stated by Syed Shah Muhammad Shah Sindh President Pakistan Muslim League-(N) at an Iftar party hosted by party leader Syed GM Shah. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif would launch its election campaign from the district of of former President Asif Ali Zardari during which it would be the first visit of Maryam Nawaz.

He said that Pakistan’s solidarity would maintain when all institutions work within their circle of power and avoid interfering in issues of other institutions. He was of the view that people of Sindh and other parts of the country would fully endorse the appeal of PML (N) in coming elections. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would visit Nawabshah on May 30 on the invitation of Syed G.M. Shah at an Iftar party and would address workers convention on the occasion. He said that character assassination campaign is being run against Mian Nawaz Shari which is prepoll rigging. He said that civil and military establishment should leave alone politicians and work in their own domain.

He said that medals of traitors are being distributed of politician since inception of Pakistan. He said that NAB is not looking at the Surrey Mahal of Asif Ali Zardari and corruption of Dr Asim, Owais Tappi.