Respect Quaid’s decision on Bahawalpur status

Islamabad

Former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Friday advised PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi to respect the decision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had given Bahawalpur a provincial status. ‘Mr. Qureshi should apologize on his remarks as the status of Bahawalpur was determined none else but the Founder of Pakistan himself under an understanding reached with the then Ameer and the people of Pakistan loving prosperous State.

It is a historic, a constitutional and an undeniable legal right of people of Bahawalpur to have their province restored according to the will and decision of Quaid-e-Azam,’ he said responding to a question of media.

Mr. Durrani said people of Bahawalpur have rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of their province including of those martyrs who laid their lives for this cause.

Bahawalpuris kept on raising their demand and protest against the dictatorial decision of Yahya Khan.