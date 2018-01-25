Respect for national flag

Our national flag is a symbol of nation’s respect. There is liberal use of the flag on Independence Day and Republic Day. There is a new trend of selling flags made of paper and plastic, which is incorrect. With a sense of national duty, people enthusiastically buy such flags but the very next day, we find them being trampled upon on roads and thrown into dustbins. By allowing this to happen, people forget that they are insulting the flag. Often, these flags are burnt along with the garbage.

It is the duty of every individual to maintain proper respect towards his or her national flag. We also commonly see people waving the national flag during national, cultural and sporting events. However, once the programme or the event gets over, we see the flags strewn all over the place. This disrespect towards our flag must be stopped. Even when the national anthem is being played on radio or on television, people don’t stand still and sing along. As Indians, we should respect our country’s national flag, national anthem and national song.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

