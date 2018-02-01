Respect for national flag

It is the duty of every citizen to show respect to the national flag. Streamers made out of small national flags are often used for decorative purposes on different occasions such as Independence Day. Once the celebrations are over, one finds these flags being trampled upon on the streets or thrown into dustbins.

Often, these flags are also burnt along with the garbage. This is an insult to the national flag. The practice must be stopped at once. Any display of the national flag must be in strict adherence to the flag code. The Government should ensure this.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

