Respect for national anthem

Indeed, the national anthem has to be respected, as it is the salutation to the motherland. But, the fact is that our anthem has a sacred element which cannot be trivialised by playing it four times a day in cinema halls. Thus, the Supreme Court’s step of making it optional for cinemas to play the national anthem before screening a film is right.

Secondly, the Central Government’s Committee which is going to look into all aspects relating to playing the anthem, should ensure that respect or disrespect to the anthem shall be decided on a case to case basis. To respect the anthem, standing up on all occasions should not be mandatory for all able people also, because what is important during the anthem is proper decorum. And it can be maintained by standing as well as by keeping silence attentively without standing. So, it should be up to situations.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad India

