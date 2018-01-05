Honesty, truthfulness and respect for laws were the high moral points for Quaid-i-Azam. He lived by principles and waged struggle for independence within the confines of the British Laws meant to rule the country. He acquired modern education and emphasized on the same for his fellow countrymen. He prepared a team of dedicated leaders. Liaquat Ali Khan donated his Delhi residence to Pakistan. He had only a thousand rupees and was wearing a mended torn shirt under the Sherwani.

Most of the delegates sent on missions always returned the money given to them to defray expenses. Such was the dedication for the independence struggle. There is need to narrate such stories to prepare the nation to live by honest means. It has become a fashion to break laws. We must respect the laws of the land and even avoid traffic violations.

Quaid’s life was a guiding torch for the nation. The country cannot be run on corruption and without merit. Government should be for the public interest not for the personal gains. Only the persons with intelligence, capability and acumen should be appointed Ministers/Advisers. Pakistan is a nuclear state and has invincible defence. Enemy has been employing dirty tricks against us. We must remain vigilant to protect ourselves.

The enemy wants that Chinese-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project should not be completed. We will never compromise on national interests. Democracy is the best system and must prevail in the country. Public representatives should work in the interest of the people. Quaid ‘s Pakistan is rich but corruption is eating it up. We can overcome all the problems if we carefully select and elect our leaders.

JAVAID BASHIR, Advocate

Lahore

