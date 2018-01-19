All resources being utilized to provide quality healthcare to people: Shahbaz

CM pays surprise visit to burn unit of Jinnah Hospital

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to burn unit of Jin-nah Hospital today and inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients there. He also inquired after the health of the patients and the quality of facilities provided to them. He went to the ICU as well. Talking to the doctors, he said that those treat-ing the patients are crown of his head and he has been happy to see the young doctors working here as serving the ailing humanity is our collective mission. He assured them that he has been ready to sit with them to solve their problems. I am not an opponent of the young doctors; rather I appreciate the ones who serve the ailing humanity with dedication. He said that he has dedicated his life to serving the ailing humanity and the purpose of this visit is to further improve the quality of facilities provided in this hospital.

While talking to the media, he said that a state-of-the-art burn unit has been set up in the hospital and he has been happy to see the neat and clean atmosphere around. Best equipment as well as the highly-trained staff is present to serve the patients. He said that state-of-the-art surgical tower has been set up at Mayo Hospital which will be fully opertionalized in next two weeks and latest machinery has been installed in the surgical tower.

He said that burn units have been set up in Faisalabad and Multan and it has been decided to establish two more burn units. He reiterated that provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people is his mission and every possible resource are being utilized to achieve this goal.

Replying to different questions of the media, he said that a drama was staged in the name of political gathering in Lahore yesterday in which heads of the political parties from across the country took part and they were all guests of Mr. Qadri.

The real ob-jective of yesterday’s drama was not to seek my resignation, but it was actually aimed at targeting the development projects. We have established most modern projects to serve the masses across the province and many mega projects of public service have been completed in the province.

The architects of this drama are not opposing me but are, in fact, op-posing these public welfare schemes. These elements have failed to perform in their provinces during the last four-and-a-half year. He said that is why they are avoiding the masses of their provinces.

When dengue attacked Peshawar then we did not stage the sit-in drama and instead sent a medical team there to treat the patients. We also sent medicines and Khan Sahib escaped to the mountain due to the fear of dengue.

He said that we are providing high-quality medicines to the patients in public sector hospitals. CT scan machines are being installed in all the DGQ Hospitals; similarly, dozens of many more health units have been arranged for the people.

The sit-in group is, in fact, opposing these public welfare projects. These elements have done nothing for the people in their provinces and now they are shameful.

He said that he congratulates the people of Punjab and especially the masses living in Lahore on behalf of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Punjab government as well as the party that they have totally rejected this agitation drama.