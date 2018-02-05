All resources being utilized to provide free health facilities in Punjab: Shahbaz

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif says all resources are being utilized to provide free health facilities across the province.

He stated this while inaugurating CT scan machine in District Headquarter hospital at Kasur on Monday.

He said CT scan machines are already working in five district of the province. The CT scan machines will run by the companies who manufactured them. He announced that people will get now free facility of CT scan test.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that joint efforts should be made for ensuring progress and prosperity of the country.

“The PML-N has proved that it is a true representative party of the people,” he said.

The chief minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (led by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) would have launched big projects in the province, had Imran Khan not wasted time in staging sit-ins.

He said, if get chance in 2018 elections the looted money would be brought back to the country.

Orignally published by NNI