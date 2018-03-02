Resolving Kashmir dispute can bring peace in region

Resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations’ resolution, can only bring peace in Kashmir and in the region, said Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Arshid Ali on Thursday.

Addressing as chief guest the concluding ceremony of a three-day International Conference on “The Kashmir Dispute: Past, Present and the Future” organized by the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here, he thanked NUML administration for arranging such a successful conference on a very important issue.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim,Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference, (APHC), Ross Masood Hussain, Strategic/ Policy Analyst, Directors, Heads of Departments, guest speakers and scholars from Indian occupied Kashmir, United States and United Kingdom also attended the closing ceremony.

He said that world must respect the UN’s resolution and right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir. He further said that this conference will play a positive contributions to highlight the miseries of Kashmiri people to the world.

At the end Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim thanked chief guest, guests and scholars from within and outside the country and said that this conference was a great success and such issues must be highlighted by the academia on international level through such conferences.—APP

Related