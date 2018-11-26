Resolving issues of business community top priority: Marri

Staff Reporter

Resolving issues of business community is our responsibility. I am contesting the election with the sole passion of serving business community not to rule. We all have to plan for the growth of country’s economy and people’s benefit said the presidential candidate of the BMP, former chief minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri while talking to delegations of various association and businessmen during their visit to BMP election office.

BMP’s chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and senior vice chairman Mian Zahid Hussain said on the occasion that our struggle is to resolve the long awaited and critical issues of the traders, industrialists and investors which are being ignored by the so called ruling group of the FPCCI.

In the backdrop of growing construction sector in the world marble exports have been increased but due to outdated extraction methods and lack of latest equipments, marble industry is underdeveloped, despite availability of 50 types of marbles in the Country.

More than 200 marble manufacturing units are operating on the half capacity causing the daily production loss of Rs. 27 million to the industry.

Around 200 quarries are closed in the Baluchistan province owing to disputes among different clans. Pakistan’s share in the $ 62 billion international marble market is less than 1 percent. In FY 2017 marble exports was declined by $ 18 billion to $ 40 billion than that of $ 58 billion in the FY 2016.

Government should resolve the issues of this sector, so that this important industry may play its role in increasing the Country’s foreign exchange. Establishment of marble industry parks with Chinese collaboration is suggested for the growth of this sector.

