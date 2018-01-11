Resolving business community’s issues top priority of govt: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD : Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail has said that resolution of the problems faced by the business community is the top priority of the government and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA) led by Fawad Ijaz Khan, Patron-in-Chief, which called on him here on Wednesday.

The delegation discussed with the Adviser matters regarding DLTL, Sales Tax refund and customs rebate in respect of PLGMEA. The delegation requested for early disposal of refund/rebate related cases.

Miftah Ismail assured the delegation of his full support and said the matter of refunds was under active consideration of the Government and its early resolution was a priority of the Prime Minister.

The Advisor to PM on Finance said the business community had an important role to play in strengthening of economy and the Government would facilitate them in every possible way. Taxpayers’ facilitation was indeed among priorities of the present government, he said.

Senior officials of the Finance Division and FBR were also present on the occasion.

