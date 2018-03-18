Resolve these issues

The present Syrian crisis and the recent riots in Sri Lanka are just the two sides of the conflicts the world is facing now. Bad factors like starvation, terror/rebel attacks and disharmony have added to the list of the bigger issues facing the countries around the globe.

As for the crisis in Syria, the media outlets from every corner of the world including the Western and Eastern countries have highlighted the issue and also brought out many sad facts on the ground. Recently, I saw people and volunteers standing on the streets, putting up big banners on the Syrian crisis in my native town of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, India. Such protests are common in my native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. I simply salute them all from the heart for their great effort.

Regarding the reality in Sri Lanka, the people are fine and dandy as far as one can understand the semblance prevailing there. True, the Tamil issue in Sri Lanka had long been the bone of contention for both India and Sri Lanka. Now that the people in Sri Lanka from all walks of life like the Tamils and the Sinhalese are almost living a healthy life, the household activities and entertainment are back in focus. In fact I often hook to a renowned Tamil FM station being broadcast live from Sri Lanka.

The Middle East apart, the Asian countries are in the grip of major challenges. For instance, the people had reacted emotionally to the heartless murder of Zainab Ansari in Pakistan. The Pakistani English newspapers had highlighted this unfortunate incident emotionally and professionally.

Bizarre as it may seem, the time has come for the UN to make out strong strategy to look through the global conflicts. The UN has the great track record left behind by the prominent figures like Kofi Annan. Finally, the Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka should maintain their bonhomie among themselves. They should prepare for any crisis in a cooperative and supportive manner.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

