Resolve forced Indian SC to defer hearing on Article 35-A: JRL

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the determination of the Kashmiri people forced the Indian Supreme Court to defer the mischievous case challenging the hereditary state subject law.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said that complete unity and steadfastness by all the people including traders, students transporters, writers, civil society, lawyers, employees and journalists show that the strength of people’s unity and determination can unnerve even a mighty adversary and push it back.

The leaders said that the great courage shown by the entire population of occupied Kashmir had made it clear to the Indian rulers in New Delhi that despite all the military might and force at its disposal the Indian government could not subdue the Kashmiris determined to safeguard their identity and be the masters of their destiny.

The resistance leaders said that people and leadership were aware that they were the custodians of the immense sacrifices being made by the people of Kashmir for the last several decades in their quest for right to self-determination and would always be ready to protect them by all means.—KMS

