Resolutions against Zardari for defending Rao Anwar submitted in Sindh, KP Assemblies

KARACHI: A resolution condemning Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been submitted in Sindh Assembly on Monday for defending former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Khurram Sher Zaman in which, he criticized Zardari for declaring Anwar, who killed innocent people in fake encounters, as brave kid.

The resolution further demanded Zardari to apologize from Karachi people.

A similar resolution against the PPP co chairman was also filed in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Assembly on Monday.

