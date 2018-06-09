Resolution of Kashmir Palestine dispute’s demanded

Forceful anti-India, anti-Israel demos, rallies in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Day and Al-Quds Day, today, was marked by forceful anti-India and anti-Israel demonstrations and rallies across the territory. Indian troops injured and arrested several people after using brute force against the protesters.

Call for observance of the day was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to impress upon the UN and the international community to fulfill their commitment to resolve the two disputes in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the World Body. People took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Magam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Islamabad, Kokernag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and other areas raising high-pitched pro-freedom, anti-India and anti-Israel slogans. The demonstrations were led by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Masroor Abbas, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Omer Aadil Dar and Syed Imtiaz Hyder. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters in Srinagar, Islamabad town and other places, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Several people were injured during the clashes. The police also arrested many youth during demonstrations in Islamabad town.

Syed Ali Gilani, who was prevented by the Indian police from coming out of his residence and moving towards Hazratbal area of Srinagar to offer Juma prayers, in a video message said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till they achieved freedom from India. He deplored that instead of facing the resistance leaders on political turf the puppet authorities were caging them against frivolous charges. He expressed serious concern over the genocide of the Palestinians and the Kashmiris and demanded peaceful resolution of the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine according to the aspirations of the people of the two regions.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar deplored that India had been pursuing the policy of oppression, use of brute force and targeted killing of innocent people during the past thirty years in general and for the last four years in particular. However, he said that it was due to the commitment showed by the Kashmiri youth towards the freedom movement that now Indian Army generals were admitting the fact that the Kashmir dispute could not be resolved through use of force. He also urged the world community particularly the Muslim Ummah to fulfill its responsibilities to save the innocent people of Palestine from the cruelties of Israeli forces.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at Charar-e-Sharif in Badgam said that people of Kashmir and Palestine desired to live with dignity, honour and freedom but international community was denying them these basic human desires.

Meanwhile, a resolution framed by the JRL was read and passed unanimously across all masajid, Imambargahs and shrines across occupied Kashmir amid a pledge that the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing the right to self-determination will continue on all fronts till the final aoal is achieved.—KMS