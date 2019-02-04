Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for peace: Asad

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that Kashmir issue was not just a territorial dispute but a question of people’s inherent right to self-determination. He added that brutal force and propaganda could not gag the voice of freedom nor it could alter Pakistan’s resolute and principled stance on the issue of Kashmir.

He said this in his message at the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be commemorated across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Referring to the future of South Asia, the Speaker remarked that peace in South Asia would remain elusive when world’s so called biggest democracy unleashed brute force against the people of Kashmir.

He urged the United Nations and international community to ensure the implementation of its own resolutions on Kashmir and ensure its own relevance in international dispute resolution.

Highlighting Pakistan’s steadfast support to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people, the Speaker reinforced Pakistan’s unwavering historic stance on Kashmir and added that the people and government of Pakistan would continue to provide all kinds of moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people at every forum. He said that the Parliament of Pakistan was fully committed to peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and had passed number of resolutions against the atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and for rights of self determination of people of held valley in accordance with resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

He remarked that forcible occupation of Kashmir was against the modern norms of nation state and people’s basic right to self-determination – the right to form government as per people’s aspirations free from foreign interference. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to provide unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause at various international forums. He added that Pakistan was voice of the oppressed Kashmiris and would continue to stand with the Kashmiri brethren through every thick and thin.

Share on: WhatsApp