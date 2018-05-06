Resolution of Kashmir dispute imperative for regional peace: Masood

ISLAMABAD : AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for the regional peace.

He said this while addressing inaugural session of a two-day seminar organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations in Islamabad Sunday.

The President said Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral issue and we need sensitize the international community to help resolve this dispute.

Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmiris are not terrorists but victims of Indian state terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Leader Raja Zafar ul Haq said hearts of Kashmiris beat with Pakistan and India cannot suppress Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self determination.

Orignally published by NNI