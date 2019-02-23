Resolution of Kashmir dispute essential for regional peace

Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said India has crossed limit of barbarism in occupied Kashmir while world will have to understand that resolution of Kashmir dispute was essential for regional peace. In her video message, Ms. Malik said that India was threatening Pakistan despite its illegal occupation in Kashmir while helpless Kashmiris were being martyred by its troops.

She said that India was not adopting negative tactics instead of implementing United Nations resolutions. Ms Malik urged international community to play role for resolution of Kashmir dispute as the issue was like spark between two nuclear capable countries.—INP

