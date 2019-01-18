Resolution of Kashmir conflict vital for peace: Bukhari

Staff Reporter

Muzzafarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Member Legislative Assembly and International Sufi peace Forum Chairman Pir Ali Raza Bukhari has said the resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute is imperative for a durable peace between the two nuclear rivals as well as the whole region. “Besides regional peace, the settlement of Kashmir conflict is also in larger interest of Pakistan and India for their economic development,” the AJK lawmaker told Voice of America in an interview. “People of Kashmir question that at a time when most of the conflicts over the globe have been resolved, why Kashmir issue could not be settled despite a lapse of seven decades,” he told the interviewer.

Regarding the Indian propaganda of cross-border terrorism in the occupied valley, the lawmaker said Kashmir struggle is indigenous, constitutional, legal and relates to humanity. Due to the conflict, the woes of divided Kashmiri families have increased manifold, he said, and urged both India and Pakistan to allow regular contacts between the divided families across the Line of Control providing them with an opportunity to see their near and dear ones.

Bukhari urged the world community to come forward and play their due role in just resolution of the issue. “Kashmiris are waiting for the promises made to them by the international community, especially the United Nations, to realise through implementation of the UN resolutions on right to self-determination,” he added. On the issue of terrorism, the lawmaker said, “Terrorism has now become a global issue, which has many underlying factors. It is a revolt against humanity which must be countered effectively inside the country and over the globe.”

To a question about the National Action Plan (NAP), Bukhari said the initiative is ok key importance in countering the menace of terrorism and extremism in the country. “There can be some shortcomings in its implementation, but the plan has helped effectively fight terrorism in the country,” he said, and called for implementing it in true letter and spirit.

To a question about Paigham-e-Pakistan intuitive of the government of Pakistan, Bukahri said it is a unanimous fatwa, a joint declaration against terrorism and a national narrative that reflects unity and religious responsibility of the eminent scholars of all schools of thoughts in the country to counter the menace of terrorism and extremism in the society. He said on January 16 last year, Sufis, university teachers and opinion makers drafted the national narrative which is designed to spread the message of love and peace in the society.

