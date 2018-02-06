Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for regional peace: Saad

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafique Monday said the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for regional peace and development.

He said this while addressing PML-N’s camp set up at Mall Road (charing cross) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris could not effect the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

“Sacrifices of people of Kashmir will never go waste and Kashmir day reminds the global community that they should play their proactive role in the light of the UN resolutions to provide Kashmiris their due right”, he added.

Federal Minister Pervaiz Malik said that PML-N had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every national and international forum and would continue extending its support.

On this occasion, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and other speakers also spoke. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Forestry, Fisheries & Wildlife Mian Yawar Zaman Monday said that people of Pakistan would continue extending their support with the Kashmiri brethren at all levels.

Addressing a ceremony and rally held in connection with Kashmir solidarity day, the minister said the people of Pakistan were always ready to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of held Kashmir, says a handout issued here.

The oppression of Indian forces could not suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

He said that international community should raise voice against Indian forces’ atrocities and oppression on Kashmiri people.