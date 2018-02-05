Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for regional peace: Kh Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafique Monday said the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for regional peace and development.

He said this while addressing PML-N’s camp set up at Mall Road (charing cross) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris could not effect the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. “Sacrifices of people of Kashmir will never go waste and Kashmir day reminds the global community that they should play their proactive role in the light of the UN resolutions to provide Kashmiris their due right”, he added.

Federal Minister Pervaiz Malik said that PML-N had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every national and international forum and would continue extending its support. On this occasion, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and other speakers also spoke.

