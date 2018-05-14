Resolution condemning Nawaz’s remarks about Mumbai attacks tabled in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: A resolution condemning recent statement of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding Mumbai attacks was submitted in Sindh Assembly on Monday.

The resolution tabled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded to book Nawaz Sharif in a treason case.

Earlier on Sunday, Nawaz Sharif revealed in an interview that those who attacked hotel in Mumbai in 2008 hailed from Pakistan.

He said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” — a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

The statement sparked condemnation on social media after which Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) spokesperson stated that part of Nawaz Sharif’s interview was ‘grossly misinterpreted’ by Indian media.

The spokesperson further added that party and its Quaid need no certificate from anybody on their commitment and capacity to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s national security.