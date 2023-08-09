IN a resolute and unwavering stance, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir during a visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial at Bala Hisar Fort in Peshawar, where he met tribal elders from Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as notables from all walks of life firmly ruled out the re-initiation of dialogue with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP). General Munir’s assertion that the TTP must either submit to the writ of the state or face decimation reflects a firm commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty, security and the rule of law in Pakistan.

It is evident that dialogue, when viable, remains a preferred means to address grievances and conflicts. However, when dealing with entities like the TTP that have consistently demonstrated a flagrant disregard for human life, peace and the basic tenets of a civil society, a stronger approach is necessary. The TTP’s history is rife with acts of violence and terror that have left a trail of destruction and loss. The organization’s rejection of peace talks and its continuous engagement in acts of terrorism reaffirm the urgency of a tough response. For a stable and thriving society, the state’s authority must be upheld unequivocally, with a determination to safeguarding the rights, safety and well-being of its citizens. General Munir’s assertion also underscores the state’s determination to prioritize the security of its citizens above all else. Extremism and terrorism not only pose a threat to the nation’s stability but also jeopardize its economic growth and international standing. By unequivocally standing against groups like the TTP, Pakistan sends a clear message to both domestic and international stakeholders that it will not waver in its commitment to countering such threats. Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over the use of Afghan soil by militants for cross border terrorism and an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. On Monday night, at least seven people, including a Chairman of a Union Council (UC), were killed in a landmine blast targeting a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district. Responsibility rests with the Afghan authorities to take a firm action against the terrorist groups. We should continue to engage with the Afghan interim government on the matter.