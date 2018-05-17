Resistance leaders slam Israel for genocide of Palestinians

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the resistance leaders have slammed Israel for perpetrating genocide of innocent Palestinians protesting against the shifting of US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The leaders in their separate statements also denounced the criminal silence of the world community and human rights organisations over the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. Over 60 Palestinians have been killed and thousands wounded by the brutal Israeli forces during protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement condemning the US move said, “It is against the sovereignty of a nation like Palestine and against the set principles of the United Nations.” He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to use its good offices to deter the policy of genocide of the weaker nations of the world at the hands of imperialistic powers.

The chairman of Hurriyat forum and patron of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Israel’s open aggression against Palestinian people is the worst form of state terrorism which the world cannot ignore”. He said Kashmiris stand with the Palestinians at this hour of grief.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in his statement said, “Bloodbath in Palestine amounts to genocide of people supported by the international community.—KMS