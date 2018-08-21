Resistance leaders extend Eid greetings to Muslims

People urged to remember martyrs’ families, detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have extended warm greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah in general and the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir in particular on the sacred occasion of Eidul Adha.

Syed Ali Gilani in his message in Srinagar made a fervent appeal to the fellow Muslims to maintain austerity and high spirits of the real Islamic values while celebrating the Eid. He said the suppressed nations observe Eid on when they achieve complete freedom from enforced occupation. He termed the continued detention of resistance leaders on the Muslim festival as a mark of tyranny.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his message reiterated that the Kashmiris were celebrating the Eid at a time when India was planning to tarnish political identity and disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai urged people to remember the families of martyrs and prisoners on this gracious occasion. Other Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zafar Akbar Butt, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui and Muhammad Farooq Rehmani also felicitated the Kashmiri Muslims on the Eid.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Gujjar community from Reasi, Poonch, Doda, Rajouri and the Kashmir Valley at a meeting in Kangan area of Gandarbal district expressed the resolve to protect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several trade bodies, industrialists and civil society members held a silent sit-in protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar against Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

A vehicle carrying Hindu yatris fell into a deep gorge in the Dool area of Kishtwar district, killing at least 12 yatris. This was the second accident in less than 24 hours in the area.

On the other hand, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenai in a series of Tweets on the occasion of Hajj asked Muslims to pray for the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp