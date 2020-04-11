Resistance leader Abdul Majeed Wani passes away

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, senior resistance leader and General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Front (PPF), Abdul Majeed Wani, passed away in Srinagar after prolonged illness on Thursday night. Abdul Majeed Wani was suffering from lungs infection since long and breathed his last at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. He was affiliated with the freedom movement of Kashmir from his youth and was known as a committed and dedicated resistance leader. Hurriyat leaders, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Fazalul Haq Qurashi, Muhammad Musadiq Aadil, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hassan-ul-Bana, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Zahid Ashraf in their statements expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Abdul Majeed Wani. They paid glowing tributes to him and termed him as a very sincere, dedicated and selfless freedom leader. They expressed their condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Meanwhile, the Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the mother of liberation leader, Mushtaq Ahmed Zarger, on her death anniversary. He said that her contribution towards the freedom struggle and on social fronts could never be forgotten. Umer Adil Dar said during the ongoing freedom movement, people from every section of society including religious scholars, academicians, political leaders and mothers and sisters have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.—KMS