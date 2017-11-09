Resilience of quake-hit Tohoku people showcased in photo exhibition

Japan Foundation organizes month-long event

Zubair Qureshi

The Japan Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Wednesday showcased an eye-catching photo exhibition, titled “Tohoku-Through the Eyes of Japanese Photographers” here at the National Art Gallery. A large number of art lovers of the twin cities, Pakistani and Japanese communities, staff and officials of the Japan embassy as well as the PNCA attended the photo exhibition. Tohoku is a region located in the northeastern part of Japan’s Honshuisland, including Aomori, Akita, Iwate, Yamagata, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. This region suffered great damage in the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011, though many areas have made great progress in reconstruction. All the photographs displayed in the exhibition are curated by Kotaro Iizawa who is recognized as the leading expert of photography critics in Japan.

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai inaugurated the exhibition. This exhibition consists of 123 photographs and is composed of the work of nine individual photographers and one photographer’s group. The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till 6th of December 2017.