Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Shah

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Monday that after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s statements denouncing the parliament, the resignations of the party’s lawmakers should have come immediately.

The opposition leader, while in his chambers, said that after the announcement, the PTI leaders should not have waited or held consultations.

It is equivalent to disrupting the system, said Shah, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chair Asif Ali Zardari have always vowed not to let the system get derailed.

While slamming PTI leaders for using abusive language against the parliament, Shah was of the opinion that the law should be the same for everyone, even when it comes to perks associated with it.

Shah claimed that the PTI has received more than Rs100 million from the parliament, apart from other facilities.

While referring to the ongoing issue of suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is facing an investigation in relation to the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah, Khursheed Shah dismissed news of supporting the controversial cop.

He added that Zardari is not backing the police officer. “If Rao Anwar fails to present himself before the court, then he will face a judicial inquiry,” said the opposition leader.— INP